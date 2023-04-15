AIADMK seeks clarification on DMK files released by Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy on Saturday wanted to know whether the state president K Annamalai had released the alleged DMK leaders' asset list as an individual person or as a state president representing the party.

"I want to know whether he released the list on personal basis or on behalf of his party,” the senior AIADMK functionary told reporters. "If it was released on behalf of the BJP party, then we wish to know whether the BJP state presidents in non-BJP ruling states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odhissa and West Bengal will also release asset details.”

To a question on the proposed rally organised by Annamalai against corruption in the state, the AIADMK leader said that as Annamalai thinks that he is the only person who is serving the country. "There are lakhs of people, who are already serving this nation.”