AIADMK seeks clarification on DMK files released by Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy on Saturday wanted to know whether the state president K Annamalai had released the alleged DMK leaders' asset list as an individual person or as a state president representing the party.
"I want to know whether he released the list on personal basis or on behalf of his party,” the senior AIADMK functionary told reporters. "If it was released on behalf of the BJP party, then we wish to know whether the BJP state presidents in non-BJP ruling states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odhissa and West Bengal will also release asset details.”
To a question on the proposed rally organised by Annamalai against corruption in the state, the AIADMK leader said that as Annamalai thinks that he is the only person who is serving the country. "There are lakhs of people, who are already serving this nation.”
Earlier in the day, TN BJP president Annamalai invited the public to participate in the rally against corruption - "En Mann En Makkal ". BJP leader Annamalai said that at present about 31,000 persons have registered to participate in the rally. "Within three days it will cross one lakh,” he claimed.
He said that the rally is for removing corruption in the government at the grassroot level.
"The rally, which would be organised in the June and is not for developing the BJP party or to win the elections,
but the objective of the rally is to restore the self-respect of the people," Annamalai said inviting public from all walks of life to join him.
