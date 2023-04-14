EPS refuses to comment on Annamalai's "DMK Files"

CHENNAI: With the said time on publishing the graft list of DMK leaders by TN BJP nearing, NDA alliance leader in the State, AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has refused to comment on the issue.

When asked about his opinion on "DMK Files", he said "Since Annamalai has made the announcement, this question should be asked to him." On the party's stance in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election he said a decision would be taken in the AIADMK executive meeting on April 16.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai announced on April 13 that the graft list of DMK, titled "DMK files", would be published at 10:15 am today.

In the announcement video posted on his social media handle, images of Karunanidhi, Durga Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi and Alagiri's images were present pointing to their "role and benefits in the scam".