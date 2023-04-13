Annamalai to publish graft list of DMK at 10:15 am tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai announced that the graft list of DMK, titled "DMK files", would be published at 10:15 am tomorrow (Friday) with April 14 being Tamil New Year.

The TN BJP chief has long been saying the corruption list of the ruling government is being compiled. According to him, the file would list out malpractices in every department of the government machinery.

Being a bitter critic of Stalin, Annamalai has alleged the ruling DMK government of engaging in "unfair practices" with regards to tender allocations in TNEB and awarding tender to a private organisation, instead of Aavin, in the Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity Benefit Scheme that aims to provide optimal nutrition for pregnant and lactating women.

DMK too in response had charged Annamalai of wearing a pricey watch with no invoice, and questioned the source for bribing voters with Rs 1000 in the Aravakurichi constituency where the former top cop contested.

Annamalai has informed that the file will not just enumerate irregularities of DMK's current two-year old regime but will also bring to light the scams of the 2006-11 regime.

In the announcement video posted on his social media handle, images of Karunanidhi, Durga Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi and Alagiri's images were present pointing to their "role and benefits in the scam".