Annamalai levelling ‘frivolous’ charges to divert attention from Arudhra scam: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has dismissed the charges levelled by state BJP president K Annamalai against DMK and its senior leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, as ‘frivolous’ and threatened to initiate legal action against him.
DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, talking to media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, said that Annamalai has levelled frivolous charges against the DMK leaders to divert public attention from allegations of the BJP state president receiving Rs 84 crore in the Arudhra chit fund scam.
What was CBI doing since 2014?
On Annamalai’s specific allegation that chief minister M K Stalin had received a kickback of Rs 200 crore in the CMRL phase I project, Bharathi said, “He has announced that he will file a complaint with the CBI. The allegation he levels dates back to 2010-11. What has the CBI been doing since 2014? The CBI is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Income Tax department reports to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Is he implying that they are inefficient? Let him file a complaint. We have nothing to fear.”
Have nothing to fear; won't be intimidated by CBI
Remarking that Annamalai seeks a CBI probe to intimidate them, Bharathi said, “Everyone knows how the CBI has been functioning. We will not be intimidated by the CBI. He is free to complain. Even MGR and Jayalalithaa had levelled corruption allegations against the DMK and its leaders. At least they levelled corruption charges. Annamalai is only furnishing asset details. Is he smarter than MGR and Jayalalithaa?”
Must produce relevant documents in 15 days; will drag him to court
Informing that the individual DMK leaders against whom he made property-holding allegations would take him to court separately, Bharathi gave 15 days for Annamalai to produce documents supporting the charges that the DMK owned schools, colleges and assets separately. Referring to Annamalai’s charge that the DMK owned schools worth Rs 3,408 crore and other property to the tune of Rs 1,408 crore, the DMK organizing secretary said, “I give him 15 days to produce documents related to it. In my capacity as organising secretary, I will file a case against him (Annamalai) for making such allegations against the party.”
Leaders will sue him separately
On the assets details disclosed by Annamalai about senior DMK leaders, he said that almost all the leaders he released property details about have contested in elections. “They have filed affidavits of their property holdings at the time of contesting elections. If there is any property in violation of the details furnished in their affidavit, as he claims, any voter in their respective constituency is free to file a writ of quo warranto against them. They can even challenge their election.”
