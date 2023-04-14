Annamalai levelling ‘frivolous’ charges to divert attention from Arudhra scam: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has dismissed the charges levelled by state BJP president K Annamalai against DMK and its senior leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, as ‘frivolous’ and threatened to initiate legal action against him.

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, talking to media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, said that Annamalai has levelled frivolous charges against the DMK leaders to divert public attention from allegations of the BJP state president receiving Rs 84 crore in the Arudhra chit fund scam.