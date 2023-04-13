‘Trees to be planted to read 'Tamil'; can be seen from Space’

CHENNAI: Siva V Meyyanathan, State Environment and Climate Change Department Minister has announced that the government will plant trees to read 'Tamil' in Tamil language that could be seen from the space.

The announcement was made during the Budget session in the state Assembly.

"Trees will be planted in a way to resemble the word 'Tamil' so that it can be seen from space. The forest will be created on a 100 acres of land," he announced.

He also announced to convert environment clubs in schools into climate clubs to create awareness on climate change. As many as 11,000 environment clubs have formed by the State government in 1998.

To encourage competition between cities in implementing environment related projects, Meyyanathan annouced Green Indexing of Cities and the cities will be ranked as per their performance. The city that gets highest ranking will be announced as the ambassador for climate for the concerned year. Also, to cut emissions, the government will set up a Green Fund of Rs 10 crore. The fund will be utilised to implement projects addressing climate change by local bodies.

Pollution-free towns:

"To make the Rajapalayam and Rameshwaram municipalities as carbon pollution-free towns, the state government has proposed to implement a special project," the minister said.

He added that the target will attained by adopting innovative measures in energy consumption, life style that emits low carbon, charging facilities for vehicles, removing waste using bio-technology and others.

Announcements have been made to implement Green School Programme at Rs 10 crore, providing skill training to rag pickers to promote circular economy, Waste Exchange Bureau - an online platform to connect manufacturers and users to exchange recyclables and TN Fishnet Initiatives to recycle unused fishing nets to prevent impacts on sea organisms.

"Several organisations and individuals are contributing in conserving water bodies. To recognize them, Chief Minister's Water Body Conservator Award will be given to 100 individuals," he added.