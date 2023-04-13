Nothing wrong: Stalin defends Udhay's IPL speech at Assembly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin came to the rescue of State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's advice to AIADMK whip SP Velumani to ‘get’ tickets for IPL matches from Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.

Stalin said,"There is nothing wrong with Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech about Amit Shah in the Assembly. Is it inappropriate to mention Amit Shah's name?”

"Udhayanidhi did not criticise or mock Amit Shah, he addressed him as 'Thiru'. I don't see any mistake in it. If there was any mistake in what he said, I would have asked the remarks to be expunged from the Assembly records," Stalin said.

On Tuesday, replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said, “AIADMK whip, brother Velumani, asked for tickets for IPL matches happening at Chepauk (MA Chidambaram stadium). No matches took place in Chepauk for four years. I don’t know who you gave the tickets to.”