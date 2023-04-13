Herd of elephants search for calf that fell into tank, died in Kovai
COIMBATORE: In a poignant incident, a large herd of elephants apparently came in search of a calf that slipped into a tank and died near Coimbatore.
Elephants normally come to consume water in the ground level tank at a farmhouse in Palamalai near Perianaickenpalayam in the city outskirts. A calf elephant, which tried to quench its thirst, had unfortunately slipped into the tank a few days ago.
The incident was known on Tuesday after the security guard looked into the tank following a foul smell and informed the forest department. Though officials visited the spot, the carcass could not be taken out as it turned dark in the evening.
When the forest department team arrived on Wednesday early morning to take out the carcass, they found a herd of around 11 elephants near the farm house.
“The calf might have been a member of the herd that used to visit the farm house to consume water in the tank. Seemingly, they have come in search of the missing calf. The elephant herd was chased into the forest cover by firing crackers. Then, a portion of the tank was demolished and the carcass was taken out using machineries, “said an official of the forest department.
After a post mortem, the carcass was buried in the forest area. Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle S Ramasubramanian said that the tank, which claimed the life of a elephant calf will be demolished and a new tank will be built near the forest area for animals to quench their thirst.
