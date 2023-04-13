COVID death for 3rd consecutive day takes fatality in TN to 38,053

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive day, the State reported COVID death of a 96-year-old man from Chennai admitted at a private hospital with comorbidities and tested positive on April 10. He died on Tuesday due to COVID-induced pneumonia and hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. TN’s fatality reached 38,053.

The State recorded 432 new cases on Wednesday including international passengers from Oman, Singapore and Thailand. Chennai had the highest with 117 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 46 cases. Chengalpattu had 40 new cases, Kanniyakumari had 27, Salem 17, and Ranipet with 16 cases.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 8.3%, of which Chengalpattu tops with 12.2%, followed by Coimbatore with 11.5%, Kanniyakumari 10.9%, Salem and Kancheepuram with 10.3% and 10% respectively. Total recoveries reached 35,59,695.