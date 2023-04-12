BJP functionary held for objectionable tweets

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested S Selvakumar, BJP’s state vice president of industrial wing for posting objectionable tweets.

Police said the BJP functionary had posted tweets intending to promote enmity between two groups and as well as made some denigrating remarks against Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

He made a chain of tweets between 6 April and 11 April.

Acting on a complaint by RK Suresh Kumar, 54 from Ganapathipudur in Coimbatore on Tuesday, the police booked Selvakumar under IPC Section 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

A team led by Inspector PA Arun arrested the BJP functionary on Wednesday. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the arrest and said the BJP functionaries will not be cowed down by such actions.

“The DMK is dreaming of muzzling down the voices exposing wrongdoings of the government and curbing the freedom of expression,” he said in a tweet.