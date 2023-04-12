TamilNadu

Ambasamudram police torture: New officials appointed

DSP Balveer Singh has been placed under suspension and other police officials have been placed under vacancy reserve.
CHENNAI: Following disciplinary action against the then Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other cops for alleged torture, officials have been appointed to take the place of those under vacancy reserve.

Accordingly, Mahesh, Suji Anand and Senthilkumar have been appointed as the police inspectors of Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram and Kallidaikurichi respectively.

Coming latest in the series of custodial tortures reported in the recent times, the then Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh was alleged to have pulled teeth of detenus using cutting pliers as a part of investigation, and has also crushed the testicles of a person.

‘Amudha begins probe on Ambasamudram custodial torture case’

Subsequently, Cheranmadevi's sub-collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam conducted an investigation and filed a report on his inquiry with the victims.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government appointed IAS officer Amudha to conduct an high-level inquiry of the issue and submit the report within a month. Her appointment came after the preliminary report of Cheranmadevi sub-collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam.

