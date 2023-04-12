Ambasamudram police torture: New officials appointed

CHENNAI: Following disciplinary action against the then Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other cops for alleged torture, officials have been appointed to take the place of those under vacancy reserve.

Accordingly, Mahesh, Suji Anand and Senthilkumar have been appointed as the police inspectors of Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram and Kallidaikurichi respectively.

Coming latest in the series of custodial tortures reported in the recent times, the then Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh was alleged to have pulled teeth of detenus using cutting pliers as a part of investigation, and has also crushed the testicles of a person.