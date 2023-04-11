One more death due to Covid in TN: Man from Kanchi succumbs

CHENNAI: Another death due to Covid-19 was reported in Tamil Nadu after an 87-years-old male succumbed to infection at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday.

The patient from Kancheepuram was admitted to the hospital on April 9 at a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8.

The patient had comorbid conditions, including Infrarenal Aortic Aneurysm, Chronic Kidney Hospital, Hypertension, Diabetes and Hypothyroidism. He died on April 11 due to Covid-19 Pneumonia, septic shock and sepsis.

This takes the death toll in the State to 38,052.

Tamil Nadu reported 401 Covid-19 cases, including one imported case from Singapore, UAE and Indonesia on Tuesday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 35,99,805.

A total of 110 cases were reported in Chennai, while 46 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, 41 cases were reported in Coimbatore.

While 23 cases were reported in Salem, 22 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari. Other districts reported less than 20 cases and four districts reported zero cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.2 percent, after 4,727 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 2,301. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 735 active cases. A total of 198 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,59,452.