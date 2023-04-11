Investors’ money given to BJP workers: Aarudhra scam accused Harish
CHENNAI: After Harish, one of the accused in Aarudhra Gold Trading scam told investigators in the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) that he had given money, meant for investors, to certain functionaries of BJP, the probe team has summoned two BJP men for a detailed enquiry.
A press release from the State police said that the EOW team had called lawyer Alex of the saffron party’s advocate wing, Pallavaram, and Dr Sudhakar, Ranipet district BJP functionary for enquiry.
Police had arrested 11 people including Harish in connection with the case. He had believed to have collected Rs 84 crore from investors in and around Kancheepuram. He had also received around Rs 130 crore from Aarudhra.
Harish purchased properties worth over Rs 15 crore in his and relatives’ name, besides starting a firm named ‘One Man Groups’, police said. Harish was a BJP state functionary when he was a director in the Aarudhra Gold Trading.
At that time, Harish told the police that he had given money – meant to be returned to investors – to the BJP functionaries.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has decided to examine transactions of at least 4 trading-cum-investment companies including Aarudhra Gold Trading, IFS and Hijau to see if there were any scope for booking the companies and executives under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and FERA.
A total of 2.87 lakh people had invested in 4 companies to the tune of Rs 13,700 cr in the last few years. Sleuths from the State EOW are already investigating cases registered against these companies and have arrested many suspects.
While ED will be scrutinising the financial transaction of these companies, EOW will be continuing the investigation on cheating aspects.
