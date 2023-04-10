Errors in Class 10 English paper, request sent to DGE seeking 3 marks

CHENNAI: The students, who appeared for the Class 10 board exam for English, complained that there were errors in the question paper. In the question paper, question number 4, 5, and 6 were found to be inconsistent as per students.

As per the paper, 3 questions were asked to answer the synonyms and 3 on antonyms. But the question paper had 6 questions asking synonyms.

The State Graduate Teachers' Federation had requested the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) to award 3 marks to the students due to the errors in the question paper. The DGE has clarified that this request will be considered.

For the exam, a total of 9,76,789 candidates had applied, including 9,22,725 students in Tamil Nadu, 15,566 in Puducherry, and 37,798 as private candidates.

Earlier, the DGE clarified that 5 marks will be awarded to those who attempted particular questions in the Class 12 mathematics paper.