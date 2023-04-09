Due to error in maths question paper, students to get 5 additional marks

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has clarified that due to an error in a question asked in class 12 mathematics paper, the students who have attended the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

In the recent class 12 board exam that commenced on March 13 and concluded on April 3, the mathematics paper was held on March 27.

In that question paper, question number 47 (b) was unclear as per teachers. Hence, DGE gave students the benefit of doubt, and decided to award 5 marks if the student had attempted the question.

Meanwhile, as the paper evaluation is set to begin today and is to go on till May 5, teachers allege no sufficient break before the next academic year.

Speaking to DT NEXT, R Perumalsamy, State president of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association said that as the paper evaluation is set to go on till May 5, the number of holidays before the exam is reduced to 25 days from usual 40 days.

On Monday, the duty for chief examiner and mark scrutiny officer will begin.

And on April 11, the PG teachers will begin the paper evaluation.

"DGE says the evaluation is to go till May 5 and when asked about the same to education department officials, they say that with teacher's support the evaluation can be wrapped up in April. Due to no clear planning, the teachers are forced to forgo their number of vacation days, " added Perumalsamy.