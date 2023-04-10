Bonded labour system survey extended to 27 more districts

The government has issued an order to take the survey in 27 districts on February 17 this year and sanctioned Rs 1.21 crore for the same. By the end of the second phase of the study, the department would have detailed reports from each and every district. It would help the department to have a targeted approach for sector and district wise intervention programmes to end the bonded labour system, which was abolished following the enactment of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act in 1976.