Bonded labour system survey extended to 27 more districts
CHENNAI: After completing a study-cum-survey in 11 districts prone to the bonded labour system, the state Labour Department is all set to launch a similar exercise to cover the remaining 27 districts in the state. The survey would be taken up under the Central Sector Scheme. It aims to achieve the Tamil Nadu government’s vision to make TN a bonded labourer-free state by 2030.
“We have communicated to district collectors to rope in civil societies and volunteers to carry out the survey in their respective district. They have been instructed to conduct a detailed survey that will help the victims of the bonded labour system to come out of it,” said an official in the Labour Department.
The government has issued an order to take the survey in 27 districts on February 17 this year and sanctioned Rs 1.21 crore for the same. By the end of the second phase of the study, the department would have detailed reports from each and every district. It would help the department to have a targeted approach for sector and district wise intervention programmes to end the bonded labour system, which was abolished following the enactment of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act in 1976.
The survey would be carried out in industries such as brick kilns, rice mills, charcoal units, goat grazing, quarries, poultry forum and agriculture sectors. “Once the survey is completed, it will give a broader understanding on key areas of focus to eradicate the bonded labour system. It will be an effective tool to carry out rescue and rehabilitation effectively,” said a source privy to the development.
Several bonded labourers have been identified and rescued with the input collected during the survey carried in the 11 districts in the first phase, he said. “We rescued a couple of children, aged below 12 years, who were engaged in goat and duck grazing in Thanjavur and neighbouring districts,” said an official in the Labour Department.
