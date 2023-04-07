OPS to hold conference in Tiruchy on April 24, tour across TN

CHENNAI: Expressing disappointment over the court verdicts in connection with the intra party issues, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announced a massive conference in Tiruchy on April 24 to seek justice from the people.

After the conference, he would tour across the State to meet party cadres and the public.

"The conference will mark the celebration of party founder MGR (M G Ramachandran), Amma (Jayalalithaa) and the party's 51st anniversary. After the conference, we will tour across the state and meet the party cadres and the public," OPS told the media persons in Chennai on Friday.

On the meeting of his supporter Pugazhendi with senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Yediyurappa earlier in the day, OPS said that the meeting was regarding the forthcoming State assembly polls in Karnataka. "We will field candidates in the polls," he said, but refused to comment further.

OPS called an emergency executive meeting called by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on April 16 as "illegal" and against the party's constitution. "I have sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai (on Saturday)," he said and noted that he is yet to get confirmation about the meeting.

When journalists sought the response of OPS in connection with Governor RN Ravi's controversial remarks on anti-Sterlite protests and pending bills, he refused to comment.

The AIADMK party was caught in a "political illusion" and it would come to an end in the people's court, said OPS political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran.

Stating that the people of the state have abundant common sense, Ramachandran said that they gave a clear verdict whenever the party witnessed a split or intra-party disputes. "We have seen this since the party came into existence. So, we are hopeful of getting justice from the party cadres and the people of the state. Hence, we are reaching out to the public,” he said.

EPS defamed party founder MGR by sporting the dark sunglasses and fur cap, said Ramachandran and recalled that MGR always wanted his party functionaries and cadres not to copy him. "The Super MGR (EPS) buried the will of MGR who wanted the party primary member to elect their leader. What happened to the resolution passed to declare Jayalalithaa as eternal general secretary of the party," he wondered.