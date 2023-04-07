Covid spike: Puducherry makes mask mandatory in public places

CHENNAI: Due to Covid surge across the country, the Puducherry government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places.

Puducherry Collector Vallavan has announced that the public should wear face masks in beach, theatres ans other places were people gather. Also, it has been announced that all the teachers and students must wear face masks in schools.

As Covid cases have raised by 15%, the government is taking precautionary measures to curb the spread. The public has also been advised to maintain social distance and to self isolate themselves if infected.