Ganesha shrine relocated to ease traffic flow in Mahabs
CHENGALPATTU: Amid cheer from devotees, a 15-feet structure of with Lord Ganesha idol inside, which was located diagonally across the Gangai Amman Temple in North Mahabalipuram, was lifted along with its base using a hydraulic crane on Thursday.
For more than 20 years, the structure with Lord Ganesha idol, with a lot of architecture work allowed no space for devotees to park their vehicles and also caused a lot of traffic snarls.
Following this, the temple authorities hired professionals who used a hydraulic crane and lifted the structure along with its base and placed it around 18-feet away alongside the temple to facilitate easy movement of vehicles.
Special prayers were performed to ensure that the feat would be achieved successfully in an uneventful manner.
