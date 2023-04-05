Boost amenities at Vaniyambadi rly station, urges AIADMK MLA
TIRUPATTUR: Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar explained the condition of the railway station in town during his meeting with Chennai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ganesh recently.
Senthil Kumar after receiving a flurry of complaints from the public about various shortcomings at the Vaniyambadi station, prepared a petition with a list of facilities required at the railway facility and submitted it to Ganesh.
Highlighting the bad shape of waiting hall for passengers, the VIP lounge, ticket counters, and the station master’s office were, he said drinking water and a canteen were among the basic requirements at the station.
As there was limited roofing, passengers and public were being forced to wait in the open, he said in the petition and added that movement from one platform to another was proving to be a task due to inadequate facilities.
Handing over a sketch of the proposed road over the bridge across the level crossing (LC 81) in the new town area, the MLA said the half-finished work should be resumed and if followed as provided in the sketch it would mean minimum discomfort to the public. Hence the state and central governments should do the needful to ensure facilities expeditiously, he added.
DRM Ganesh said action would be taken at the earliest.
