7 SL inmates released from spl jail
TIRUCHY: Seven inmates from the special prison located in the central prison here were released on Wednesday following a government order.
Sources said that 117 inmates from different countries, including Sri Lanka and Cambodia, facing several cases, including over stay were lodged in the special prison. Recently, a few inmates commenced an indefinite hunger strike for their release claiming that they have completed the punishment period.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 7 inmates, who were identified as Rajan (40), Vijayaakumar (40), Parthiben (32), Kanagasabai (43), Raviharan (28), Sasiharan (30) and Yesudasan (26), all Sri Lankan Tamils, had received their release order.
Based on it, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar along with a team visited the special prison on Wednesday and sent them back to the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee camps in Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Perambalur where they were staying earlier.
