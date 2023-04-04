Need not fear, wear masks: Ma Su on Covid surge in TN

CHENNAI: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that the public need not fear the Covid surge in the Tamil Nadu.

"The spread of Covid in India is currently increasing. In Tamil Nadu, for the past few days, the Covid cases are increasing. Due to this, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has advised that face masks are mandatory," he said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) advised that face masks are mandatory in the State. The health department advised the public to wear masks in hospitals, theaters, meeting halls, and other public places.

Director of public health and preventive medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said, "The spread of Covidin Tamil Nadu is not alarming at present and is moderate. There is no need to impose large-scale restrictions in the current environment. However, we are taking some precautionary measures. Wearing face masks is mandatory at the hospitals. People in crowded venues including theaters, air-conditioned halls, and closed halls have been advised to wear masks."

"We have given this as an instruction and not as an order, because there is a chance for Covid to spread due to spending too much time in closed rooms. Everyone should wear face masks. Wearing face masks is not only safe against Covid but also against respiratory diseases," he added.

On Monday, Karaikal District Collector made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places in the district. He also advised the public to maintain social distancing in crowded areas.