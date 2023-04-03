Karaikal makes wearing of masks mandatory amid Covid surge

CHENNAI: As the number of cases of Covid continues to increase in the State, Karaikal District Collector has made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places in Karaikal.

It is also advised to maintain social distancing in crowded areas.

Earlier, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the health department remains prepared to handle the Covid cases and that all the guidelines by the Union Government are being followed. He also assured that oxygen facility, beds, and medicines are kept ready in adequate quantity.

On Sunday, the number of active Covid cases in the State crossed the 900 mark with another 172 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. TN's total number of cases in the State reached 35,97,118.

Chennai had 52 new cases, followed by 17 cases in Chengalpattu, 16 in Salem, 15 in Coimbatore, and 10 in Kanniyakumari. Other districts reported less than 10 cases. TN's test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.1% after 3,796 people were tested in the past 24 hours.