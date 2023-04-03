New syllabus to be implemented from this academic year for Class 12
CHENNAI: To prepare students to meet industrial demands, the Tamil Nadu government is in the process of revamping the existing syllabus vocational courses for Class 12. The new syllabus, which includes internship, will be introduced in the coming academic year.
Accordingly, a seven-member steering committee was formed for revamping vocational syllabus and textbooks.
A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that after conducting a series of consultative meetings, the panel recommended the revision of vocational subjects. It also added internship in industries related to the course, ensured alignment of the revised syllabi with course content and introduced employability-skills subject for all vocational groups. The course content is developed by National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and recognised by TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).
“The revision of syllabi and textbooks is being carried out involving subject experts from the Technical Education department, government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), academicians and book authors,” he said. “The employability-skills subject focuses on developing their skills in communication, information and communication technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship.”
Pointing out that the alignment of revised syllabi would enable vocational students to not only get the qualification from the School Education Department but also acquire an industry-approved skill completion certificate. “This would help them in finding better employment opportunities,” the official said. “The practical assessment for this certificate will be conducted by sector skill councils facilitated by the TNSDC.”
Over 600 micro, small, medium, large-scale industries of both government and private sectors, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, PHCs, and other government organisations have been identified for deputing students for internship.
“All students must complete 40-hour internships in an industrial or government establishment related to their fields,” he stated. “In the beginning of the current academic year, a capacity building programme and certification for vocational teachers of revamped subjects was done through TNSDC.”
--- Quote ---
The revision of syllabi and textbooks is being carried out involving subject experts from the Technical Education department, government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), academicians and book authors
--- Quote ---
- A senior official from School Education Department
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android