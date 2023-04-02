TN health dept is prepared to handle recent surge in COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase but the health department remains prepared to handle the cases and all the guidelines by the Union Government are being followed, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

He assured that oxygen facility, beds and medicines are kept ready in adequate quantity. Based on the experience gained in the second wave, various precautionary measures have been taken by the government.

He said that the infection is increasing and Omicron mutated infections have increased, especially in India. Infections like XBB, BA2 are spreading in different countries all over the world and more than 3,000 people are affected worldwide. As these variants have low impact, public should not panic. Infected persons should self-isolate and take medication as per doctor's advice," the minister said.

The number of infections in India has now increased. Especially in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, 300 to 700 people have been affected in the last 24 hours and 139 people have been affected in Tamil Nadu. "As of April 1, there are 11,333 medical establishments in Tamil Nadu, including government hospitals, sub-health centres, primary health centres and other government hospitals. According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, it is mandatory for all inpatients, outpatients, visitors, doctors, nurses and medical field workers to wear masks in all medical establishments," he said.

He said that while inspecting Mettupalayam government hospital on Saturday, he observed that 100 percent of them were wearing masks. A special ward has been set up in ESI Hospital in Coimbatore with 1,000 beds. A special ward with 20 beds has been set up in Mettupalayam.

As per the instructions of the Union Government, random screening of 2 percent of foreign passengers is being carried out at the International airport. At least two or three people were found to be infected at the international airports like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu in the last 15 days.

Currently, eight to 10 people have been diagnosed with the infection while testing people from countries like Dubai and Singapore. He said that all of them have been advised to isolate themselves at home and take medicines as per the advice of the doctors.

He inaugurated a small sports park in Ooty and flagged off a marathon organised by Rotary Camelot Society and Ooty Ultra organisation on Sunday.