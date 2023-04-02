Velankanni accident: Stalin announces ex-gratia for deceased pilgrims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of two Kerala victims who died in a road accident near Velankanni in Nagapattinam district.
According to the official statement, he announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to each family of the four killed and Rs 50,000 for medical assistance to the persons undergoing treatment.
In the statement, he further asked to give special treatment to the injured Mercy(54) and Ajith(24), who were admitted in Thanjuvur medical college hospital.
The two were part of a group of 51 people from Ollur in Kerala's Thrissur district, who had left their native place on Saturday evening for visiting the Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu.
Lily(63) and a child Riyan were killed in the accident.
According to information available, the bus overturned while negotiating a sharp curve at a place near to Velankanni. The accident took place during early hours of Sunday.
With Inputs from IANS
