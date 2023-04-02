Three Keralites killed as bus overturns in TN's Velankanni

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people from Kerala were killed and over 41 injured on Sunday in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Velankanni, police said.

The three were part of a group of 51 people from Ollur in Kerala's Thrissur district, who had left their native place on Saturday evening for visiting the Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu.

A woman and an eight-year-old child are among the dead.

According to information available, the bus overturned while negotiating a sharp curve at a place near to Velankanni. Three pilgrims have been reported dead and 41 injured in the accident. The accident, according to information available, took place during early hours of Sunday.

Thrissur district collector told IANS that they are in touch with the administration in Velankanni and are awaiting further details.