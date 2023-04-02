Never said that BJP is not in AIADMK alliance: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the AIADMK was a still part of their alliance and he had never said otherwise.

"The meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was casual and I did not discuss politics. I never said in public that the AIADMK was not part of our alliance. Nothing can be said now that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is final and certain. An alliance is like water and nothing is carved on stone, it can change at any time. At present, no final decision can be taken about the alliance. With 9 months to go to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is not possible to write foreword and conclusion about the constituencies right now," he said in Chennai.