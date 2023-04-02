Never said that BJP is not in AIADMK alliance: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the AIADMK was a still part of their alliance and he had never said otherwise.
"The meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was casual and I did not discuss politics. I never said in public that the AIADMK was not part of our alliance. Nothing can be said now that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is final and certain. An alliance is like water and nothing is carved on stone, it can change at any time. At present, no final decision can be taken about the alliance. With 9 months to go to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is not possible to write foreword and conclusion about the constituencies right now," he said in Chennai.
The BJP leader added, "I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 2 hours about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2026 Assembly elections. We should prepare till BJP wins in 25 constituencies. It is not right to talk about the number of constituencies contested at this stage. Even if I lose the election, I am talking about the long-term objective."
"I don't care if there is a setback in promoting clean politics. The path taken now may not be the same 20 years from now. If I get a chance to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, you will see clean politics. Our party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also feels that BJP should grow. The corruption list of DMK will be published on April 14. I don't think there is any benefit in winning elections by paying money," he added.
