No confusion in alliance: Annamalai

TIRUCHY: There is no confusion within the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu and the parliamentary committee of the BJP, which decides on alliances, is monitoring each and every movement in the State, said BJP State president K Annamalai on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Annamalai said he had met BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah and party organising secretary Santhosh in Delhi and discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

“I explained them that the political space in Tamil Nadu is something different and detailed them about the growth of the party in the state despite several issues,” Annamalai said.

Stating that he had met the leaders two to three times in Delhi earlier to discuss the elections in Karnataka, Annamalai said that the top brass was keen to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu from the grassroots level and win the confidence of the people.

“With this in mind, we all are working for the party’s growth,” he said.

Ruling out any confusion or differences of opinion within the NDA, Annamalai denied that he had personal animosity towards any leader of the party in Tamil Nadu.

He reiterated that the AIADMK was the biggest party in NDA and its leaders have the right to develop their party and in the same vein, the BJP leaders would also work for their party’s growth. This at times leads to minor skirmishes.