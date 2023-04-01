Truck Owners Association in TN protest against toll fee hike

CHENNAI: Vehicle user fees at toll plazas on the National Highways has been increased at toll gates in Tamil Nadu from April 1 (today), amid demands of doing away with the hike.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, Associations including Sand Trucks, Tanker Trucks and Freight Transport Trucks are protesting against the increase in toll fee from 5% to 10%.

The association said that due to the increase in toll fees, the rent of trucks, vans and goods vehicles has gone up, according to reports.

Also, the lorry owners insisted that the lorry industry has been completely affected by the increase in the prices of diesel and insurance, and that the increase in toll fees should be withdrawn.

The toll hike has come into effect at 460 toll booths across the country from today.

Protesting against this, a protest is being conducted across Tamil Nadu by blocking the toll booths in various districts.

Tamil Nadu has 29 toll booths on National Highways. In 15 toll booths, the fee has been increased from today, while in the remaining 14 toll booths, the fee hike will come into effect from September.

According to the Highway sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement.

The toll fee was hiked based on the wholesale price index as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The increase in fare would range from Rs 5 to Rs 55. As far as Chennai is concerned, the tolls are going up at Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Sengundram, Pattarai, Perumbudur, and other toll booths in the suburbs.

This will incur extra cost when travelling by car from Chennai to places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madurai, and Coimbatore. The fare hike came into effect from 12 am today.