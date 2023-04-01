DPH’s directive on mask mandate at all TN healthcare facilities

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued instructions for compulsory wearing of masks at healthcare facilities as per joint advisory by secretary from the Department of Health Research, Indian Council for Medical Research and Union Health Ministry.

Since there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, the number of daily cases reported in India has increased from 271 in the first week of March to 1,699 as on 31st March.

With a six fold rise in Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the daily cases reported in Tamil Nadu have increased from 21 in the first week of March to 123 on 31 March, 2023.

The letter stated that the Omicron variant XBB and its lineages are increasing in prevalence.

In India, the Omicron variant XBB.1.16 has been increasing in prevalence, but no evidence of increasing in hospitalisation and mortality has been reported.

The secretary from the Department of Health Research, ICMR has issued an advisory to limit the transmission of the disease.

The advisory stated that as the health facilities have more probability for the spread of Covid-19 infection along with other respiratory tract infections like influenza, it is hereby instructed to practice "compulsory wearing of masks by doctors, paramedics, other health workers including frontline workers, post graduates, CRRIS and students etc., as well as patients and their attendants within the health facilities".

The instructions are also applicable to private hospitals and facilities also. The hospitals have been instructed to display suitable signage in all the facilities in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Directors of Health Services and City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation are instructed to ensure compulsory wearing of masks in all health care facilities. If needed, enforce the compulsory wearing of masks using provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.