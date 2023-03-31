TamilNadu

Masks mandatory in TN government hospitals, says Ma Su

Health Minister Ma Subramanian (R)
Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With cases of Covid increasing everyday in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that it is mandatory to wear masks at government hospitals from tomorrow.

During the launch of Tamil Nadu State Health Council in Chennai, Ma Su said that the patients coming to government hospitals should also wear masks along with the doctors and staffs.

He said that there is no awarenss among the public regarding Covid surge.

Also, he added that the public should follow the Covid guidelines as the cases are increasing day by day and spreading across the world.

