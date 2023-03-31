Enrollment in engineering, polytechnic colleges increased: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday claimed that the admissions in the Higher Educational Institutions including engineering, arts and science, and polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu have increased.

During his reply in House, he said in 2022-2023, the number of admissions in polytechnic have increased to 68,791 compared to previous year's figure of 56,801.

He said likewise, the number of admissions at Arts and Science colleges in 2021-2022 was only 4.38 lakh. "However, it was increased to 5.33 lakh this year. Similarly, in engineering colleges the number of students registering for various courses in 2021-2022 was 1.28 lakh, which was increased to 1.48 lakh in 2022-2023 academic year."

With regard to 7.5% seats on preferential basis to government school students, Ponmudy said a total of 7,876 students have been benefited in engineering colleges under the scheme during the academic year 2021-2022.

"However, the number of government schools getting admitted under 7.5% reservation quota have increased to 8,711 in 2022-2023", he said adding "of the total, as many as 161 students have secured admission in Anna University department colleges under the quota".