AIADMK case: Madras HC adjourns hearing to Friday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court to hear the appeal petition filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam against the single judge order over the AIADMK case on Friday.

A Division Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of Madras High Court dispense with the production of certified order copy of Justice K Kumaresh Babu in AIADMK case and directed Registry to list appeal, preferred by O Panneerselvam, for hearing on Friday.

The petitions of PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar to be listed on Friday.

Earlier, When the O Panneerselvam's appeal plea came up for hearing on Thursday before the division bench, senior counsel appeared for O Panneerselvam made a request to hear the appeal plea as the other three petitions were not listed yet.

The bench refused to accept this request and directed the registry to list appeal for hearing on Friday.