AIADMK case: HC to hear OPS’ appeal on Thursday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear the appeal petition filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam against the single judge order over the AIADMK case by Thursday. A Division Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of the Madras High Court dispensed with the production of certified order copy of Justice K Kumaresh Babu in the case and directed registry to list appeal, preferred by O Panneerselvam, for hearing on Thursday.

The petitions of PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar are to be listed on Thursday.

Earlier, when O Panneerselvam's appeal came up for hearing on Wednesday before the division bench, senior counsel appeared for OPS made a request to hear the appeal plea by afternoon as the other three petitions were not listed yet.

The bench refused to accept this request and directed the registry to list appeal preferred by OPS for hearing on Thursday.