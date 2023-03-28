Restrain EPS from acting as AIADMK GS, OPS urges HC

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday filed the appeal plea at the Madras High Court against a single judge order over AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections. In the appeal petition filed by O Panneerselvam, it has been stated that the single judge order was contradictory back and forth and against the AIADMK party bylaws.
He also sought the court to restrain Edappadi K Palaniswami from acting as AIADMK general secretary. While O Panneerselvam filed his appeal petition hours after the judgement on Tuesday.
PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar will file a petition by Wednesday. A division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq to hear the appeal plea on Wednesday.
