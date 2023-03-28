EPS takes charge as AIADMK General Secretary

CHENNAI: With the Madras High Court rejecting interim applications filed by O Panneerselvam and his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls, Edappadi K Palaniswami will take charge as the General Secretary of the party.

The court also gave its nod to announce the results of the election.

With no one filing nominations, EPS gets elected to the party’s top post unopposed.

A bench of the High Court on March 19 said the results shall not be declared as it will take up on March 22 the hearing of a plea by the Pannneerselvam camp.

Meanwhile, celebrations were witnessed outside the party headquarters by supporters of EPS.

With this development, Edappadi K Palaniswami becomes the AIADMK's third General Secretary, only behind party founder MG Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa.