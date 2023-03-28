Madras HC refuses to injunct AIADMK GC resolutions

CHENNAI: In a big win for interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed all petitions challenging General Council resolutions by ousted leader O Panneerselvam.
The court also gave a nod to announce the results of General Secretary election.
Meanwhile, a two-bench judge has agreed to hear tomorrow an appeal filed by OPS against the verdict.
The court also rejected interim applications taken out by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections.
With this verdict, Edappadi K Palaniswami's path to leadership has been cleared of hurdles.
Inputs from Bureau
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android