Madras HC refuses to injunct AIADMK GC resolutions

CHENNAI: In a big win for interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed all petitions challenging General Council resolutions by ousted leader O Panneerselvam.

The court also gave a nod to announce the results of General Secretary election.

Meanwhile, a two-bench judge has agreed to hear tomorrow an appeal filed by OPS against the verdict.

The court also rejected interim applications taken out by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections.

With this verdict, Edappadi K Palaniswami's path to leadership has been cleared of hurdles.