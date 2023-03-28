AIADMK supporters adorn EPS like MGR; video goes viral

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadres greeted Edappadi K Palaniswami soon after the Madras High Court verdict and adorned him with an MGR-style hat, sunglasses and a silk cloth.

A video of the same went viral on social media.

AIADMK party members congratulated the former chief minister on his new position as General Secretary. Volunteers and party officials met EPS and presented bouquets and souvenirs.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court rejected the pleas of OPS and his aides against the July 11, 2022 AIADMK general council resolutions as well as the conduct of the general secretary election, announced in the wake of the February 23 SC verdict allowing him to continue as the party's interim chief.

After becoming the General Secretary, Palaniswami thanked the party cadres for electing him. He skipped the question about O Panneerselvam's decision to appeal the verdict.