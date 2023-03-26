Couldn't find 'Tamil' in Tamil Nadu, Says PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Couldn't find 'Tamil' anywhere in the streets of Tamil Nadu, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Sunday after starting the campaign and distributing pamphlets to the shop owners in T Nagar, Chennai citing the change of name boards of shops and commercial establishments to 'Tamil'.

"I couldn't see 'Tamil' anywhere. We have started the campaign to reach out to traders to keep a tamil name for their commercial establishments. Earlier in 2015, the PMK had raised the same issue and created an awareness campaign regarding this. Now reiterating the same, we've started the campaign to reach out to traders. As the traders are Tamils, they are welcoming the move.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court and the Tamil Nadu government also ordered that the boardings be in Tamil, " Said S Ramadoss.

"I spoke to AM Vikramaraja, Chief of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu regarding this and he extended his support to this movement, " he added. Earlier in February, he had warned of blackening the name boards of shops and commercial establishments carrying words in languages other than Tamil and he himself would take black ink in his hand, if the name boards were not changed to Tamil within a month.

Former union minister AK Moorthy and PMK legislative party leader GK Mani were present at the venue.