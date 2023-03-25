2 workers buried alive under huge quantities of rice

CHENNAI: In a freak mishap, two workers were buried alive when a huge quantity of rice stored in the granary of a modern rice mill fell on them in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu last night.

Police said one of the deceased was a native of Bihar.

Workers in the rice mill, situated in Sakkottai near Karaikudi, were packing the rice into bags, when huge quantity of rice fell on them in which two of the workers -- Muthukumar (45) and Kundan Kumar (30) of Purnia district in Bihar-- were trapped under the rice.

The two workers were buried in massive quantities of rice, and they were buried alive.