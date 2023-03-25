TamilNadu
Sea cucumber worth Rs 1.50 cr seized in Nagapattinam
The police received information that a large number of endangered species of sea cucumber was hoarded at the fishing hamlets along the Nagapattinam coastline.
TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam Coastal Security Police on Saturday seized around one ton of sea cucumber worth Rs 1.50 crore and arrested three persons.
Following this, the personnel conducted a surprise inspection at Akkaraipettai and Thideerkuppam hamlets on Saturday in which they found a huge quantity of sea cucumber hoarded at a farm of one Senbagam from Akkaraipettai.
They were stocked in 30 boxes together weighing one ton.
