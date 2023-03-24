Bulk SMS fraud: 3 TN men arrested from New Delhi

CHENNAI: City Police's Cyber crime team on Friday arrested three persons from New Delhi for scamming the public by sending bulk SMS luring them into believing that they can get them loans from banks with less interest and minimum documentation and cheated public to the tune of several lakhs.

Police were pursuing the accused based on a complaint from Mambalam, in which the complainant lost more than Rs 2.4 lakh, which he had saved for his daughter's wedding to the scamsters, who sent him SMSes in the name of Kumaran finance private limited.

Based on similar complaints, Cyber crime police station under south zone registered a case and special teams traced the scamsters to New Delhi from where they were apprehended.

All the arrested persons are natives of Tamil Nadu, Police said. The arrested men were identified as P Viswanathan (29), S Duraimurugan (24) and K Rajesh (33). They were arrested in New Delhi on March 20 and after obtaining a transit warrant, brought to the city on Friday. Police investigations revealed that they ran a firm under the name of Kumaran Finance and sent bulk SMS to public in Tamil Nadu and cheated them.