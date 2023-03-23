Alangayam village: Cops on alert after failed burglary attempt on ATM

VANIYAMBADI: Cash to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh remained untouched when some unidentified elements made an attempt to break open an ATM in a village near Alangayam in Tirupattur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources said that the attempt was made at the Indian 1 ATM at Vellakuttai near Alangayam when the miscreants made efforts to break open the ATM using a crowbar.

However, sensing that the people were moving about outside they took to their heels leaving a half-broken ATM.

Locals then informed the Alangayam police who rushed to the spot and took fingerprints while also checking the nearby CCTV cameras as the culprits had broken and decamped with the camera. With the February 12 break-in and the robbery of Rs 72.50 lakh from two ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town and one each in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, still fresh in public memory, police intensi- fied checks in all nearby areas including Vaniyambadi.