Twitter admin arrested for sharing derogatory meme on Budget

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of Chennai Police on Tuesday night arrested a 23-year-old youth, administrator of a Twitter page, for posting a video meme criticising the State Budget in which women were allegedly depicted in a derogatory manner.

The arrested person was identified as Pradeep. Police sources said that he was picked up from Gummidipoondi.

Pradeep, who handles the Twitter account in the name of Voice of Savukku, had shared a video meme after State Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tabled the Budget in the Assembly announcing Rs 1,000 per month for eligible women heads of the family in the State.

According to police, action against the social media page admin was taken based on a complaint from a member of Tamil Nadu Women’s commission.