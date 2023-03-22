Tenkasi priest held for sexual misconduct after Kumari incident

CHENNAI: Barely a week after Kanniyakumari's Church priest Bendict Andro was arrested for sexual misconduct, Tenkasi's Stanley Kumar has been handcuffed on similar charges.

Stanley Kumar (49), hailing from Kanniyakumari's Thadikarankonam, is a Christian priest in Tenkasi's Alankulam. He is alleged to have got several women devotees' contact numbers, talked to them inappropriately. The complainant said Stanley behaved inappropriately with her daughter when she was taken for 'special prayer' to cure of her stomach ache.

Caught red handed, the complainant let go off Stanley without any legal action as he said he would die by suicide. However, when she came to know he was blackmailing another woman whose pictures he secretly took while she was bathing, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Pavoorchathiram police station.

It was also learnt that Stanley has installed a 360 degree CCTV camera and morphs images of women devotees and blackmails them into indulging in promiscuity.

Upon complaint, Pavoorchathiram police inspector Sudhanthira Devi has begun probe examining audio, video and picture proofs in the complainant's phone. Stanley has been arrested under several Sections, including 354 --outraging modesty of woman.