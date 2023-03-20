Kumari Church priest arrested today in Nagercoil

CHENNAI: Kanyakumari Church priest, who was absconding after his objectionable videos surfaced, was arrested by police on Monday after fleeing and hiding up in a farmhouse in Nagercoil.

Recently, a Christian priest's private pictures, videos, and inappropriate voice calls went viral on social media following a victim's leak. Following the leak, the priest has been on the loose.

Under these circumstances, the priest has resigned from his position after the obscene videos were released. In the meantime, another priest has been appointed to the concerned Christian place of worship. It seems that as the grip on the preacher is tightening, he has gone into hiding, fearing police action.

A nursing student has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Police in Nagercoil. The student allegedly said that he had been harassing her sexually on WhatsApp. In response to the accusation, the cybercrime police registered a case against Priest under five sections, including misuse of technology and indecency with women.