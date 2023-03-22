HC to hear OPS’ plea on AIADMK General secy election today

CHENNAI: Cases against AIADMK General Council resolutions and General Secretary elections are listed for hearing at the Chennai High Court today.

In connection with the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11 last year, the Madras High Court ordered Edappadi K Palanisami to give a proper response. On the same day, it was announced that the AIADMK general secretary election would be held on March 26.

The plea was filed on the same day the court held a special sitting to hear the petitions filed by OPS supporters PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and JCD Prabhakar and issued an interim order directing the party not to declare the results of the internal election.

The court would hear the original lawsuit against the party’s July 11 general council decisions and interim applications.