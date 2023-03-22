AIADMK Gen Secy elections row: Hearing begins at High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has begun hearing charges of ousted leader O Pannerselvam's plea against holding the election to AIADMK general secretary post. After hearing this petition as an urgent case on March 19, the High Court took it up for a hearing today.

According to OPS' counsel, it was unfair to remove him from the party without giving any opportunity and his post of Coordinator will continue till 2026.

"Only the core members of the party can choose the post of General Secretary. The rule cannot be amended by members of the General Council. Present members of the general body are selected and appointed by the coordinator and co-coordinators," his counsel argued.

Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan appeared for Edappadi K Palaniswami and Vijay Narayan appeared for AIADMK while PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar were represented by senior counsels PS Raman, Sriram, C Manishankar.

The former CM and ousted AIADMK leader moved the High Court on Saturday after Edappadi K Palaniswami filed nomination for the party's General Secretary election. Citing pendency of July 11 GC resolutions case in a city civil court and the nomination time ending at 3 pm on Sunday (19 March), Panneerselvam sought immediate hearing against the General Secretary election for Sunday morning.