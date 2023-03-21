2 youth from Mettur convicted for raping octogenarian; given life term

COIMBATORE: The Mahila Court in Salem on Tuesday awarded life term till death to two youth for raping an octogenarian woman in October, 2021.

According to the prosecution, 80-year-old Vellachi from Periyasoragai near Tharamangalam had gone to collect firewood near a forest area on October 24, 2021, when the accused persons P Seenivasan (19) and K Vignesh (22) both hailing from Periyasoragai village in Mettur had sexually assaulted her.

Based on her complaint, the Omalur All Women Police Station (AWPS) cops registered a case and arrested both the accused persons.

Following trial, the Mahila Court Judge Jayanthi awarded life till death to both Seenivasan and Vignesh. They were also slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000 each.