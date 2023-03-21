TN has second highest Influenza cases in India: Experts

CHENNAI: As seasonal influenza has become a cause of concern with an increase in the cases in the past few weeks, experts say that infection in public settings is an easy way of spread of infection.

With an aim to raise awareness about influenza prevention, Abbott India, a pharma firm, hosted a roundtable in the city to educate people on how to protect themselves, their families, and the community against infection.

Dr V Ramasubramanian, Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals said that Tamil Nadu has recorded the second highest number of influenza cases in India last year, and the highest in January 2023. "It is important to understand influenza and the preventive measures to protect against this seasonal infection and its complications. With influenza strains evolving every year, the WHO updates vaccine recommendations based on the strain currently in circulation. This makes annual flu shots important for optimal protection, especially as immunity supported by the vaccination can decrease after a year,” he said.

Seasonal influenza, or the flu has various types of influenza viruses including types A (including subtypes H1N1, H3N2 and more) and B that cause the most cases during the flu season. Infection can be transmitted from an infected person through the air when they talk, cough, or sneeze. As it is spreads easily, individuals may be at risk of catching the flu from public settings, like schools or workplaces.

Experts say that certain groups including children under 5 years of age, the elderly (above 65 years of age), pregnant women, people with comorbidities (like diabetes, kidney, heart, or liver diseases, asthma) and immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of complications. Further, the flu can be burdensome for everyone, resulting in increased doctor visits, reduced work and productivity, and restricted activity.

Doctors emphasise on frequent handwashing, covering one's nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying away from people showing symptoms. People who are unwell should also isolate to avoid spreading the infection. Additionally, as the flu is a vaccine-preventable disease, influenza vaccination is one of the most effective preventive strategies to maintain immunity for a long duration.

Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Director, Medical Affairs, Abbott India said, "Most people think of the flu as similar to a common cold. But flu is different and is considered as a public health concern that can lead to health complications. Due to low awareness about the seriousness of the flu, and misconceptions about the vaccination, it is often overlooked."

With more people taking the flu vaccine, which has been proven to be safe and effective, it helps promote layered protection so that everyone, especially including at-risk individuals in the community, can live healthier lives. Influenza vaccination can also prevent 70 to 90 per cent of influenza-specific illness among healthy adults.